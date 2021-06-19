Failed Robbery Attempt Leaves Huge Mess at Youree Bank

Police are currently investigating an attempted robbery on Youree Drive in Shreveport. Shreveport police say, around 4:30a.m. an attempt to steal an ATM machine at the ANECA Federal Credit Union was made.

KTBS-News reports, the would-be thieves apparently tried to tie a chain around part of the ATM machine and pull it loose with a vehicle. Unfortunately for the criminals, the attempt at pulling the ATM away failed and it only broke the machine leaving debris all over the parking lot.

Detectives are currently investigating and are asking anyone with information relative to this crime to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

