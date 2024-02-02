New Iberia, LA (KPEL News) - A New Iberia, Louisiana, teenager is accused of depositing $50,000 worth of fake checks.

New Iberia Police Officers got a call from a local bank located in the 2700 block of Louisiana Highway 14 on Tuesday, January 23, about fraudulent checks.

A suspect had deposited the checks totaling $50,000 on two separate occasions.

Officers began the investigation and, on Thursday, February 1, were conducting a follow-up related to the incident. They were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Darriyonus Collette of New Iberia.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Collette on charges of bank fraud and monetary instrument abuse. He was taken into custody without incident.

When they gathered more information, they executed a search warrant on a house in the 1000 block of French Street in New Iberia and found the items used to make the fake checks.

Collette was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information about this crime or other crimes can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link.

