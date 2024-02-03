As a proud Texan, I'm often blown away by the number of celebrities and famous folks who hail from the Lone Star State. Texas offers more than just delicious barbeque and cowboy culture. It has been the birthplace of many notable people.

According to an article from Texas Proud, the Lone Star State has been a starting point for many successful careers. Everyone from Willie Nelson to Matthew McConaughey made the list. But there are so many more. Today, I want to share with you a list of famous people you might not know were born in Texas.

LOOK: HERE ARE 10 FAMOUS FOLKS YOU MAY NOT KNOW WERE FROM TEXAS

Tommy Lee Jones

This acclaimed actor, known for his roles in "Men in Black" and "The Fugitive," hails from San Saba.

Shelley Duvall

Duvall, recognized for her roles in "The Shining" and "Popeye," was born in Fort Worth.

Phylicia Rashad

Famous for her role as Clair Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," Rashad is a Houston native.

Kelly Clarkson

The inaugural "American Idol" winner and pop sensation was born in Fort Worth and grew up in Burleson.

Janis Joplin

The iconic rock singer known for her electric presence was born in Port Arthur.

Buddy Holly

A pioneer of mid-1950s rock and roll, Holly was a Lubbock native.

Joan Crawford

This Golden Age of Hollywood actress hailed from San Antonio.

Billy Gibbons

The ZZ Top guitarist and rock icon was born in Houston.

Carol Burnett

The legendary comedian and actress known for "The Carol Burnett Show" was born in San Antonio.

Steve Martin

The renowned comedian, actor, and musician was born in Waco.

It's cool to see how these people, each with their unique talents, share a common thread: their Texas roots. Whether it's in the arts, politics, or any other field, Texas seems to have a knack for nurturing talent. As a Texan, there's a sense of pride in knowing that my home state has played a part in so much success.