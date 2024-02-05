LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - While the short-term weather forecast for this week looks pretty warm for the second week of February, colder temperatures may not be too far off.

In fact, one forecast is hinting at the potential for snow and ice later this month in parts of the south, including Louisiana.

The Farmer's Almanac is showing the potential for colder weather next week, and parts of the Deep South could see it get cold enough for some frozen precipitation, the site says.

Between February 10 and February 18, the south could see "Snowstorms north, rain south," the forecast reads. It will be cold at first, but then get warmer as the month progresses. Youc an also expect a lot more rain throughout Louisiana.

Winter Storm Brings Snow And Ice Conditions To Northeast

Overall, temperatures this winter have been warmer than average.

"Precipitation and chances for snow will be above normal, with the best threats for snow in the north in mid- and late January and mid-February," the 2024 forecast from the Almanac reads. "April and May will be warmer and wetter than normal."

Could Lafayette See Any More Ice?

So far, it doesn't look like Acadiana will freeze again. The long-range forecast for the south doesn't show many opportunities, and overall, the south is warmer this winter than it normally is.

Here's what we're seeing for the rest of February...

Weather Conditions Feb 1-3 Flurries north, sunny south; cold Feb 4-9 Sunny, warmer Feb 10-18 Snowstorms north, rain south; cold, then warm Feb 19-29 Rainy periods, mild February temperature 47.5° (2° below avg. north, 1° above south)

precipitation 6.5" (avg. north, 2" above south)

And in March...

March 2024 Long Range Weather Forecast for Deep South Weather Conditions Mar 1-3 Showers, cool Mar 4-11 Sunny, mild Mar 12-16 Rainy, warm Mar 17-22 Showers north, sunny south; chilly, then warm Mar 23-31 Rain, then sunny; mild March temperature 59° (2° above avg.)

precipitation 7" (1" above avg.)

And if the winter is warmer than normal, you can expect a hot summer, too.

The Farmer's Almanac's prediction for summer has some warnings for coastal states.

"Summer will be hotter and drier than normal, with the hottest periods in late June, late July, and much of August," the site reads. "Watch for a hurricane in early July and a tropical storm in mid-July. September and October temperatures will average near normal, with rainfall above normal in the north and below normal in the south."

"Watch for a hurricane in early September," it added.

The bottom line? It's getting warmer and staying that way. And while Louisiana has avoided devastating hurricanes for the last few seasons, that's more than likely not a permanent situation. Warmer summers mean warmer surface temperatures, and that could be bad news for Louisiana.