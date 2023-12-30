We all have a desire to go as fast as we want; but when you're driving, you need to follow the speed limit Not just for your safety, but everyone around you. We know that we love to drive fast in Texas, and the need for speed is only made greater with this fact: Texas is the proud owner of the fastest speed limit in the entire country.

Where is the fastest speed limit in Texas?

While most speed limits throughout the country are between 60-70 mph, in the state of Texas, our highway speed limits can get up to 75 mph, 80 mph & thanks to Texas State Highway 130 (SH 130), one section of highway has a speed limit of 85 mph. More specifically the toll road on Sections 5 & 6 has the posted speed limit of 85 mph.

This highway is the major connection linking San Antonio to Austin (SH 130 stretches from Seguin to Austin). Since September 2012, it holds the record of having the highest speed limit in the United States.

How safe is SH 130?

You'd think with so much traffic on the highway every day, there would be a large number of incidents. Since 2022, there have been a total of about 34 accidents on the entire highway per VMT (vehicle miles traveled).

But remember, there's always the possibility of incidents happening every time you hit the road. Some ended in deadly results..

And that includes 2023 as well.

The good news is that SH 130 remains one of the safer stretches of rural highways in the state of Texas. So remember to drive safe & be extra cautious; don't be afraid to drive a little slower if you need.

