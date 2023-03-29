Fatal Crash in Lafayette, Louisiana Claims Driver’s Life

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A driver is dead following a crash near Eraste Landry Road between Westgate Road and Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

In a press release, Lafayette Police say the fatal incident happened around 2:46 p.m. in the 2300 block of Eraste Landry when the driver's vehicle went off the left side of the road, through a fence, and came to rest on the property belonging to Lafayette Salvage. The driver was traveling from Westgate Road towards Ambassador Caffery. Officers say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Eraste Landry Road, google maps Eraste Landry Road, google maps loading...

We do know that the driver was a male but no other identification will be given until next of kin are notified.

Officers have been on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators continue processing the scene.

The 11 Deadliest Roads In East Texas This is list is based upon the roads with the most fatal accidents.