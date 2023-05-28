Fatal Crash on E Broussard Forces Road Closure, Lafayette Police on Scene

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police are on the scene of a fatal crash in the 1400 block of E Broussard Road.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m., claimed one life, while another victim was transported to the hospital. Police are advising that traffic is being diverted and that there are alternate routes available.

More information will be available as LPD continues its investigation into the crash.

For the time being, traffic is being diverted near the roundabout of E. Broussard Road onto Kaliste Saloom Road and from E. Broussard Road onto Vincent Road.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.