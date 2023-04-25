Fatal Crash on Moss Street in Lafayette, 1 Confirmed Dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police are confirming that they are working a fatal crash on Moss Street in Lafayette. There is one confirmed fatality at this time.

The crash, which occurred just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, is in the 3200 block of Moss Street. The roadway is blocked between the I-10 overpass and Morelan Drive.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time. Lafayette police are investigating the crash.

More information will be provided as the investigation into the crash continues.

