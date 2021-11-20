Fatal Shooting in Maurice on Friday, First One There in Over 70 Years

The Maurice Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday, November 19th.

Authorities responded to a shooting on Chargois Street around 12:30 pm yesterday and it is believed to be a family member of the victim that allegedly pulled the trigger.

Maurice Police Chief Guy Nerren said he received a call from Robert St. Julien, the alleged shooter, who told him there had been a disturbance on Chargois Street. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the victim at no vital signs.

The victim was identified as Kevin Chargois.

When police questioned Robert St. Julien, they discovered that the victim was his third cousin. St. Julien was brought in for questioning yesterday afternoon and hours later he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident is a rarity for the Village of Maurce. It is believed to have been more than 70 years since the last homicide happened there.

"We have a great community here, this is probably an isolated incident. We're going to do our best to keep this town safe," Nerren said. "I just spoke with the previous chief. He was here for 30 years. His recollection is the same thing as mine. This is probably the first homicide since the '50s, when we had that bank robbery."