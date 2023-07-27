NOBLE, La. (KPEL News) - A man from Noble, Sabine Parish - a city near the Louisiana-Texas border - is now finding out that making threats of violence against government employees has serious consequences.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Aaron Wade Knight - who lived in Virginia at the time - made the threats on June 1, 2022, while he was expressing his anger about a bill he received for a hospital visit a few weeks earlier at the Sabine Medical Center in Many. That morning, Knight called the Veterans Administration hotline in Alexandria and asked a nurse who was working the call center "What do I need to do, do I need to blow up this place to get some help?"

Sabine Medical Center, google street view

That is when the nurse contacted a patient advocate with the VA in Shreveport who had worked with Knight before. When Knight was asked about his threatening comments made earlier to the nurse, he began to shout at the patient advocate and asked "“do I need to go up there and shoot these motherf***rs in the f***ing face?"

The Federal Bureau of Investigations did not take these comments lightly. Investigators teamed up with Many Police and Assistant United States Attorneys J. Aaron Crawford and Andrew Weber to garner a conviction against Knight. Announced this week, United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Knight to two years and three months in prison, followed by three years of probation.

