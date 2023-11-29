Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Leaves Atchafalaya Basin Bridge at Standstill

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 Eastbound on the Basin Bridge, however, traffic is still backed up and moving slowly. We'll keep you updated as the story develops.

See our original story below.

GROSS TETE, La. (KPEL News) - Traffic is at a standstill on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught on fire Wednesday morning.

According to video obtained by The Advocate, the Eastbound side of I-10 was down to one lane after the crash, and the video clearly shows the 18-wheeler on fire as cars passed by.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, traffic was backed up about 15 miles, with the left lane open. The right is still closed.

The Advocate is reporting that the crash "happened close to mile marker 129, past the Whiskey Bay exit, and the eastbound Interstate 10 lanes are closed at the accident site."

LaDOTD traffic cams along the Basin Bridge show that the congestion is pretty serious.

Louisiana State Police have issued an advisory on the situation and are keeping the public updated. According to their release, "Due to the recovery efforts, one lane is closed, causing eastbound traffic to flow slowly in the area. Crews are on the scene working diligently to recover the vehicle and return the flow of traffic to normal."

It is best to avoid the Basin Bridge for the time being as traffic is seriously backed up all the way to Henderson.

