Final Day: Love Truck Still Needs Supplies for Ida Victims
While many of us are taking a day off this Labor Day, the volunteers with the Love Truck are laboring to help the victims of Hurricane Ida in their recovery from the devastating storm.
Today is the last day for the Love Truck's Ida operations. The group's volunteers are taking donations at Covenant United Methodist Church at 300 East Martial Avenue. That's just off Kaliste Saloom Road near Comeaux High School. They will be collecting those donations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to the Love Truck's volunteers, these are the items for which they have the greatest need:
- Generator oil
- Rakes
- Mops
- Bleach
- Mold and mildew cleaner
- Dish soap
- Baby food
- Feminine products
- Gatorade, Powerade, and other sports drinks
- Vienna sausages
- Bread
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Damp Rid
- Diapers
- Baby formula
The Love Trucks asks that you do not donate any clothing because of space limitations in their truck.
If you would like to donate cash, you may do so through the phone app Venmo. Send your donation to @Love-Truck.