ST. LANDRY, La. (KPEL News) - Fire department, emergency services, and law enforcement agencies throughout St. Landry Parish have been on the scene of a significant fire that has broken out in the vicinity of Jim Camp Road in the Big Cane area, located in the northeastern part of St. Landry Parish.

According to a press release from St. Landry Parish government, the fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators are still trying to figure out the exact cause of the fire.

Authorities say their top priority is keeping residents and property in the area safe as they advise people to follow the safety guidelines provided.

