First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed frontrunner is Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“We’ve got to have a candidate that’s going to stand up for the common man (and) the working families of this state.”

That's a phrase that many people say when election time rolls around - voters and politicians alike.

Well, it's a phrase being used by the first Democrat to enter the race. He's a teacher who says the state does not invest enough in education.

I’m going to attack that on Day One; that priority. The business leaders agree that education has to be on the top priority.

Those words come from Daniel "Danny" Cole - a teacher at Bolton High School in Alexandria - to our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network.

Cole is no stranger to politics as he ran for state Senate District 32 in 2019. For the record, he finished 4th in a 4-person race that was won by Republican Glen Womack, according to the News Star.

The declared Democrat has described himself as a Christian conservative - he is a Pentecostal minister - with Democratic values and says he would govern in a non-partisan fashion "to not just represent my party, but to represent ALL of the people in the state of Louisiana.”