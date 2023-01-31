ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday.

Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.

Authorities say Roy began fist fighting with one of the three males and they wrestled each other to the ground. When Roy was able to stand up, Fields drew his gun and shot Roy in the leg. That's according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, who says the three males then left Roy laying on the ground.

Then, Roy says he made it back to his vehicle and called 911 while leaving the scene. As he did so, the Nissan allegedly followed him home then left the area traveling towards Grand Coteau.

As deputies headed towards Meche Road to investigate, they say they came into contact with the Nissan and the three males. Deputies then say they searched the vehicle and found the gun located under the front driver seat.

When questioned, Fields said he shot Roy after Roy allegedly grabbed a knife from his vehicle following the fight.

Roads Around Beau Chene High, google street view Roads Around Beau Chene High, google street view loading...

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says the shooting complaint came from near the 200 block of Halfway House Road around 1:42 p.m. about 3 miles away from Beau Chene High School.

St. Landry Parish Jail St. Landry Parish Jail, Google Street View loading...

Fields was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail that same day and has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.00.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.