Five Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe This Christmas

Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others.

Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.

Here are five tips for keeping your home and especially your family safe during the holidays:

1. If you're having packages delivered when you aren't home, coordinate with your neighbors so they're not sitting out on your porch for hours.

2. Lock your car doors and don't leave packages in there, even if it's parked in the driveway.

3. If your tree is on display next to an open window, don't put the presents under it until Christmas Day.

4. Always keep your tree watered. A dry tree can go up in flames in seconds.

5. And on that note, create an emergency plan for what to do if a fire breaks out anywhere in your home. And make sure every family member knows the plan, even if that means practicing it a few times with your kids.

