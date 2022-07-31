A video from New Iberia was sent to us and it shows a suspect fleeing on foot from officers with the New Iberia Police Department.

The suspect was seen running through yards, jumping fences, and then ultimately down a street. As you can see below, officers gave chase while the suspect attempted to flee.

Now, some are asking what the suspect did and many were wondering if he was ever caught by police.

This foot chase in Iberia Parish comes just after a separate chase in St. Martin Parish which resulted in a deputy being stabbed by a woman after she fled from authorities.

We made a call to the New Iberia Police Dept. and we are waiting to hear back from the department in regards to if the suspect was apprehended.

Here's the video of the foot pursuit from New Iberia.

