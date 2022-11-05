All summer long Saints fans have wondered what would happen to Alvin Kamara after his altercation with a man in Las Vegas. Well, TMZ has released the footage of the said altercation.

This footage doesn't make Alvin Kamara look good by any means as it shows him and his entourage jumping the man. However, I will say now we see that a lot of the damage was caused by others. In the clip we see Kamara throw a punch that led to his entourage jumping in. Darnell Greene was the alleged victim. And Kamara's people did claim that he got violent first.

Hopefully, Kamara ends up with 3-5 games suspended next season. We've seen the NFL give less time for worse offenses even though Kamara is totally in the wrong. We now will have to wait to see the NFL's response.