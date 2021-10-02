An NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys player, Emmitt Smith is making moves. Literally, he plans to move and has listed his gorgeous home.

The house is located in Far North Dallas and the price is actually fitting. Although we have no proof, it's kind of interesting that the house was listed at $2.2 Million, could the 2.2 be in honor of the former running back's number? Maybe it was the real estate agent's idea, point is, we love it.

This home won't last long in a hot Dallas market. This home boasts over 10,000 square feet. The exact square footage is 10,806. It's a 5 bedroom home with 5 full bathrooms and four half bathrooms.

There are two offices and every single bedroom is enormous. Of course, you can't miss the epic game room with an at-home theatre that looks like the perfect spot to watch a game in.

According to Bizjournals.com Emmett Smith is down for a private dinner with you if you're the one who buys his house.

This home is built for that family that loves to entertain and have people over. You won't be bored inside this home. You'll also not be in short supply of space. Let's take a look at the NFL Hall of Famer's house.

Former Dallas Cowboy's Emmitt Smith's House Listed at $2.2 Mil