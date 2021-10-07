Former Franklin Postal Employee Admits to Stealing Mail

52-year-old Harold Saintes Jr., of Franklin, faces up to five years in jail after he pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing mail.

Saintes, who The Advocate reports admitted to investigators to taking $380 worth of wrongly sent parcels between September 1st and October 19th of 2019 because he was having financial troubles, also faces a possible $250,000 fine. According to an investigator from the U.S. Postal Service's Office of the Inspector General, Saintes would open the packages in his office then take the contents home in his personal vehicle.

Saintes worked at the Post Office in Loranger, a town in Tangipahoa Parish.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4th on one count of theft of mail.

Franklin is a city in St. Mary Parish. Other names from that city appear on the daily arrest reports from the last three days.

Many of the arrests come from out of the parish, though.

Kendra Ann Theriot, 36, Corpus Christi, TX, was arrested on October 6, 2021, at 2:45 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of theft and possession of schedule IV CDS. Theriot was released on a summons to appear on October 18, 2021.

Alyssandra Elizabeth Russo, 24, Houston, TX, was arrested on October 6, 2021, at 3:34 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of MDMA. Russo was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Karim Colar, 23, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on October 6, 2021, at 4:19 pm for driving under suspension. Colar was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Freddie Patrick Delasbour, 27, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 6, 2021, at 9:05 pm on a warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery-aggravated. No bail has been set.

Edmee Louise Allain, 54, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 6:54 am on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and no seat belt. Bail was set at $3,500.

Yerson O. Flores, 19, Lafayette, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 7:01 pm on the following charges:

· No headlights

· Proper equipment required on vehicles

· Mufflers (modification of exhaust system)

· Driver must be licensed

· miscellaneous

Flores was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Ronald Wayne Johnson Jr., 30, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 9:12 am for battery-aggravated. Johnson continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Keenan Patterson, 27, Houma, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 11:28 am on a warrant for the charge of unlawful use of state-issued I.D. to gain access to a gaming establishment. No bail has been set.

Jonathan Ray Beadle, 31, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 12:12 pm on the following charges:

· view outward and inward of window

· possession of marijuana

· possession of drug paraphernalia

· driving under suspension

· expired or no inspection sticker

· possession of CDS in a drug-free zone

· mufflers (modification of exhaust systems)

Beadle also held a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple assault upon arrest.

Kenneth Williams, 51, Houma, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 4:15 pm for one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands and driving under suspension.

Williams was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Jarvis Javon Preston, 35, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 6, 2021, at 8:09 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the following charges:

· operating a vehicle without proper equipment

· possession of schedule II CDS

· possession of marijuana

· possession of drug paraphernalia

Bail has not been set.

Brian Henry Henderson, 38, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 4:15 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. No bail has been set.

Kevin Lashawn James Sr., 36, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 6, 2021, at 2:45 am on the following charges:

· traffic control signals

· turning movements and required signals

· driving under suspension

· failure to appear warrant for driving under suspension

Bail has not been set.

Cherie Ann Welch, 28, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on October 4, 2021, at 6:55 am for general speed law, improper backing, and resisting a police officer with force. Bail was set at $3,250.

Cody Fryou, 31, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 4, 2021, at 10:37 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

Corey Thomas Tarver, 44, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 4, 2021, at 11:28 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. No bail has been set.

Melissa Jean Baldwin, 44, Marrero, LA, was arrested on October 4, 2021, at 7:35 pm on the following charges:

· Possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute (2 counts)

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Obstruction of justice-tampering

· Introduction of contraband-penal institution

Baldwin also held a warrant for failure to appear through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Mary Guidroz, 42, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 4, 2021, at 7:35 pm on the following charges:

· Possession of methamphetamines

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Possession of schedule IV drugs

· Possession of marijuana

Guidroz also held a warrant for failure to appear in Lafourche Parish.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista and made contact with a complainant who stated that two female subjects attempted to sell something, possibly drugs, to her juvenile daughter.

The deputy located one of the females, identified as Guidroz, in the parking lot and made contact with her. Through the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in her possession. Dispatch advised that Guidroz also held an active warrant in Lafourche Parish.

The deputy learned that the other woman, identified, as Baldwin, was also in the parking lot. An assisting deputy arrived and made contact with Baldwin. As the investigation continued, the deputies learned that Baldwin held active warrants and drugs were found in her possession.

Guidroz and Baldwin were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

Ronald Wayne Johnson, 30, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 4, 2021, at 7:20 pm for battery of a correctional officer. Johnson continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Cedric Benjamin Gant, 24, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 7:33 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of violation of a protection order. Gant was released on a $11,000 bond.

Nathaniel P. Valen, 40, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on October 5, 2021, at 1:22 am for no insurance and driving under suspension. Valen was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

