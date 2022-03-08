Former Jeanerette Mayor Gives Plea in Bank Fraud, Malfeasance Case Against Her

April Foulcard was the mayor of Jeanerette from 2013 until 2019. During that time, she is accused of doing many illegal things.

Malfeasance in Office

According to a press release from the 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe, the Legislative Auditor released a report in 2019 indicating that Foulcard had failed to complete mandatory audits for the City of Jeanerette. A Louisiana State Police investigation found that, in addition, Foulcard allegedly failed to remit federal payroll taxes and file quarterly reports in a timely fashion. These unremitted federal taxes totaled over $125,000 from 2016 through 2018. She allegedly did the same thing with state payroll taxes, rolling up $70,000.

Foulcard also is accused of failing to remit payment of witness fees to off-duty law enforcement officers as required by statute and failing to increase garbage rates when the contractor’s rate increased.

But, that's not all the former mayor was accused of doing.

Bank Fraud, unsplash via Bernix Studio

Bank Fraud

From September 2019 to March 2021, Foulcard and a co-conspirator allegedly committed multiple fraudulent online banking transactions at several banks. She would then allegedly withdraw the funds from those transactions before the banks discovered that the transfers were fraudulent.

Also, she allegedly stole unemployment benefits from people who had their identities stolen or received unemployment benefits under made-up names. Foulcard allegedly did so not only in Louisiana but also in Arizona, Colorado, and Ohio. Prosecutors say those funds would then go into her account and she would withdraw them from time to time.

Theft Over $5,000 but Less Than $25,000

In June 2021, prosecutors say Foulcard and a co-conspirator impersonated someone, called that victim's bank and allegedly had $9,000 transferred into Foulcard's account. That got Foulcard caught and arrested.

16th Judicial District Court in New Iberia, google street view

April Foulcard's Plea and Sentencing

On March 8th, Foulcard pled no contest to one count of Malfeasance in Office, guilty to one count of Bank Fraud, and guilty to one count of Theft Over $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Foulcard is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Suzanne de Mahy on June 14, 2022. She faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on her conviction for malfeasance in office, up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for her conviction for theft over $5,000 but less than $25,000, and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for her bank fraud conviction.

