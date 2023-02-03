LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last season, Melissa Mayeux starred for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team, earning Player of the Year honors in the Sun Belt Conference. She even went on to play professionally during the Summer of 2022 for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league, a team that was coached by UL's current coach, Gerry Glasco.

Today, Mayeux was named as the new varsity softball coach at Lafayette Christian Academy.

"Coach Mayeux says that she has always been so passionate about helping others and using softball as a means to help her team to become better players but mainly better individuals in life is a blessing," said a statement from LCA released on their athletic Facebook page.

Mayeux has had quite an impressive softball playing career. Before her time at UL, Mayeux was accepted into one of the only two baseball academies in France at the young age of 14. She then became the first woman to be eligible to get drafted by a Major League Baseball team two years later. Mayeux then played collegiately at Miami Dade College before transferring to the Ragin' Cajuns.

During her 2022 SBC Player of the Year season, Mayeux - a utility player - batted .333 and hit 7 home runs with 30 RBI, according to ragincajuns.com.

6 Former Louisiana High School Players in Super Bowl LVII Here are the six former Louisiana high school football players who have a chance to win a ring on Sunday, February 12.