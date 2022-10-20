Former Opelousas Police Officer Convicted in Excessive Force Case Involving “Mentally Challenged Individual”

(October 20th, 2022): UPDATE: Tyron Andrepont, a former Opelousas police officer, has been convicted of three counts of Malfeasance in Office for striking and using excessive force against a "mentally challenged individual" that was restrained in a hospital bed.

That is according to court documents sent to KPEL from the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office.

"We will always hold our police accountable," says ADA Prosecutor Katie Ryan. "They must protect and serve, not harm."

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

(September 15, 2020): UPDATE: Tyron Andrepont pled not guilty to five counts of malfeasance in office. He is accused of using excessive force against a 18-year-old Jonah Coleman while Coleman was a patient in a room at Opelousas General Hospital in October 2019. That's according to our news partners at KATC.

Andrepont's next hearing is set for Dec. 21.

(June 9, 2020): 49-year-old Tyron D. Andrepont has turned himself in as he faces accusations that he beat 18-year-old Jonah Coleman while Coleman was a patient in a room at Opelousas General Hospital in October 2019, according to our news partners at KATC.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says Andrepont, an Opelousas Police Officer now on paid administrative leave, faces five counts of Malfeasance in Office following a Louisiana State Police investigation on him for brutality. LSP has turned over the case to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office.

"We are demanding this officer be terminated," attorney Daryl Kevin Washington told KATC. "We are demanding this officer be criminally charged for what he did to Jonah," says Washington, who alleges Andrepont's had his arm placed around Coleman's neck.

Andrepont's bond has been set at $25,000.00.

