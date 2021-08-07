19-year-old Kolby LeBlanc is dead and 19-year-old Tori Johnson is in custody after a shooting at AM Star Store on East Bridge Street in St. Martinville on Friday night.

According to our news partners at KATC, Police Chief Ricky Martin says both men were armed with guns as an argument turned deadly when Johnson allegedly shot LeBlanc.

LeBlanc is the grandson of former St. Martinville Mayor Thomas Nelson and the nephew of current St. Martinville mayoral candidate Lisa Nelson, according to the Daily Iberian.

AM Star, photo via KATC

Even though Johnson is in custody, there have been no arrests made yet in this shooting.

"We are still investigating and no one has been arrested as of now," Chief Martin told KATC. "We have everything on video."

Breaux Bridge Police Looking for Subject Following Shooting at Business

A shooting happened on August 5th at a local business in Breaux Bridge and Police need your help trying to figure out who is pictured in the Facebook post below.

The person above was said to be at the business at the time of the shooting. If you have any information, please call Breaux Bridge Police.

