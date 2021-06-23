Former UL Softball Player Bailey Curry to Transfer to WKU

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the past three seasons has apparently found herself a new home for the 2022 college softball season.

Former Louisiana first baseman/Catcher/designated hitter Bailey Curry shared on social media over the weekend that she intends to transfer to WKU.

WKU is located in Curry's native state, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers are members of Conference USA.

A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, Curry signed with Toledo out of high school, where she hit 14 home runs with 46 runs batted in, good enough to be named the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019, before transferring to Louisiana.

As a sophomore for the Cajuns in 2019, Curry appeared in 54 games at first base and designated hitter, including 47 as a starter, hitting .317 with six homers and 35 RBI's before hitting .191 with three homers and 12 runs batted in in the shortened 2020 campaign.

In 2021, Curry appeared in 53 games, including 28 as a starter, spending time at catcher, first base, and designated hitter, Curry hit .329 with 6 homers and 22 RBI's.

Louisiana, who appeared in the Regional finals for the 13th-consecutive year, went 3-2 in the Baton Rouge Regional, after a 1-0 win in 11 innings over George Washington, followed by a 10-3 setback to LSU, as well as a 4-0 win over McNeese St., before splitting a pair of games with LSU on Championship Sunday.

Louisiana is now 81-63, all-time, in NCAA Tournament play, including a 69-40 record in Regionals.

The Cajuns, who are now 35-13 in Regional play since 2008, won the regular-season Sun Belt Conference Championship, as well as the Sn Belt Conference Postseason Tournament crown.

UL made their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance in 2021, including their 30th in the last 31 years.

Louisiana ended their season with an overall record of 47-12.