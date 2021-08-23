35-year-old Jordan Billiot and 39-year-old Jeremy Housley - both of Franklin - have been arrested after a collaborative effort between neighboring police agencies helped land the alleged thieves behind bars.

According to a press release from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call on Saturday about possible stolen property from St. Mary Parish that was found at a home in the 100 block of Julie Drive in Delcambre.

Deputies from Vermilion and St. Mary Parishes then worked together to gather the evidence needed for a search warrant and recover most of the stolen property and return it to the victim.

The value of the stolen property was $62,096.00.

Both Billiot and Housley have been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and are each charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

See Who Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish

Below is the names and charges of people who were arrested on Sunday, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. As you will see, lots of drug arrests.

Tim A. Perez Jr., 36, Thibodaux, LA, was arrested on August 20, 2021, at 4:40 pm for speeding and driving under suspension. Perez was released on a summons to appear on November 2, 2021.

Carolyn Ann Burrell, 46, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on August 21, 2021, at 10:40 am on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of theft. Bail has not been set.

Ethan Pederson, 18, Patterson, LA, was arrested on August 21, 2021, at 10:50 pm for brake lights required and possession of marijuana. Pederson was released on a summons to appear on November 2, 2021.

Zhacolbi Zherryl Harris, 33, Franklin, LA, was arrested on August 22, 2021, at 12:42 am on the following charges:

· Possession of schedule II drugs

· Possession of firearm in presence of CDS

· Possession of marijuana

· Illegal possession of stolen firearms

· Stop signs and yield signs

Smith was released on a $15,000 bond.

Tristan Fabre, 21, Irvington, Al, was arrested on August 22, 2021, at 4:27 am for reckless operation-no accident and no insurance. Fabre was released on a summons to appear on November 2, 2021.

John Robert Hymel, 18, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on August 22, 2021, at 8:10 am for reckless operation-no accident, driver must be licensed, and aggravated flight from officer. Bail has not been set.

Lamonta Lamar Thomas, 24, Franklin, LA, was arrested on August 22, 2021, at 2:14 pm for speeding, possession of marijuana, and driver must be licensed. Thomas was released on a summons to appear on November 2, 2021.

Juvenile female, 16, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on August 23, 2021, at 5:47 am for ungovernable juvenile. The juvenile female was released into the custody of a parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

What Cajuns Should Not Put Down A Garbage Disposal