LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's not quite spring yet in Louisiana as portions of the state are bracing for sub-freezing temperatures come Monday.

The National Weather Service is warning of freezing temperatures overnight and into Monday morning, with temperatures as low as 29 degrees in some areas of Louisiana and Texas.

"Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected," the statement warns, adding that you can expect to see those temperatures in "portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas."

The National Weather Service is warning of sub-freezing temperatures overnight and into Monday morning across Texas and South Louisiana. Credit: National Weather Service loading...

We aren't expecting any snow or ice, but the temperatures will definitely be cold enough to kill your plants if you've already started planting for spring. It could also get low enough to freeze your pipes, the NWS warned.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The good news is that a sunny Sunday means the roads shouldn't be too much of a problem during the Monday morning commute - but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be vigilant on the roads, especially in the low-light portions of the morning.

Over the next few days, temperatures will warm up, getting back into the 80s by Thursday, and you can start to expect some showers by the end of the work week, according to Weather.com.

Weather forecast for the week of March 19-24. Credit: Weather.com loading...

Here's the full National Weather Service alert for tonight's and tomorrow's freeze warning:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

Below are some tips you can use to make sure you keep your home protected against freezing temperatures.