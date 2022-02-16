Friday Night Parade Returns to Lafayette: COVID Heroes Parade

The Friday Night Mardi Gras Parade returns to Lafayette on February 25, 2022, specifically to honor Acadiana's COVID heroes.

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association has announced that it is making final plans to roll with its full complement of parades for Mardi Gras 2022, including the Friday night Kick-off parade honoring our Covid Heroes.

Trey Hightower, President of Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association, announced that the COVID Heroes Parade will roll at 6.30 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, and will kick-off the Mardi Gras weekend.

The parade will feature 9 marching bands, law enforcement and fire vehicles, and at least a dozen floats full of Acadiana's COVID heroes throwing items to bystanders. This is a great time for citizens of Acadiana to come out to kick off the Mardi Gras Parade Season and show their appreciation to the individuals who kept us going during the coronavirus pandemic.

This parade and the community support which comes with it is one small way for Acadiana to say “thank you” to those who have sacrificed so much over the last few years and to allow them to have a much-needed break and a little bit of fun that they have not experienced during this crisis. - Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association

The parade will follow Lafayette’s traditional parade route starting at Pontiac Point and ending at Cajun Field.

Some of the sponsors making the parade possible include Acadian Companies, VieMed, Kean Miller LLP, LHC Group, Bead Busters/Beads Galore, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, MacLaff Inc and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

How can you show your support to our COVID heroes? Make signs that say "THANK YOU" and wave them at the float riders. Cheer as the floats glide by. Let them know you appreciate the efforts they have made and continue to make to help keep us safe and healthy. At the least: show up for the parade! Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association is hoping that this appreciation parade draws the largest crowds ever.

The Friday Night Parade kicks off a whole weekend of Mardi Gras revelry in Lafayette:

Friday, February 25, 2022

• Kick-off Parade honoring our COVID Heroes, 6.30 pm

Saturday, February 26, 2022

• "Children's" Parade, Lafayette, 2:00 p.m. (featuring Krewe of Camelot, Krewe d’Amusement, Krewe des Jeunes Amis, Krewe of Versailles, Krewe of Troubadours, and Krewe of Oberon)

• Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 pm

Monday, February 28, 2022

• Monday Night Parade Honoring Queens Evangeline LXXXII and LXXXIII, Lafayette, 6:00 pm

(featuring Krewe of Triton, Krewe of Attakapas, Krewe of Xanadu, Krewe of Victoria, Krewe of Troubadours, Krewe d’Argent, Krewe of Bon Amis, Krewe de Rendevous, Krewe of Karencro, Krewe of Apollo, and Krewe of Olympus)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

· King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10:00 am

· Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1:00 pm

· Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:30 pm

· Greater Southwest Pageant and Grand Ball, 8 pm (Heymann Performing Arts Center)

Of course, all of the above parades end at the biggest Mardi Gras party around: Le Festival de Mardi Gras á Lafayette at Cajun Field!

The Festival will run from Friday, February 25th through March 1, 2022. Le Festival will feature a new carnival with the newest, most exciting rides along with a new, more convenient, and spacious layout. This year's entertainment will feature Lainey Wilson, Wayne Toups, The Chee-Weez, Three Thirty-Seven, L.A. Roxx, Clay Cormier, Lil’ Nate and many more surprise artists.

Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler!

