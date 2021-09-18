Get our free mobile app

These landmarks from around Shreveport, Bossier, northwest Louisiana, and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex are so unique, you couldn't find this collection anywhere else in the world! Our landmarks are just as quirky as we are. Case in point? The 'toilet bowl' on Hwy 154 near Ringgold, LA!

I started thinking about this the other day after getting directions from a friend. When giving directions, why do women seem to use landmarks, while men tend to tell you to head north on Hwy 1? It also begs the question, what are some of our most recognizable landmarks? I came up with some easy ones, like the 'neon' Texas Street bridge, the large cross in Haughton at Central Assembly of God, or the Charlie Brown tree south of town in the middle of I-49 that's usually decorated for Christmas and Mardi Gras.

Clearly, I missed a few, so we decided to ask around about more... Now I'm going to have to ride three-plus parishes to check 'em all out!

Jerrald Deaton

Northwest Louisiana's Most Memorable Landmarks

1. The 'rockin' horse' tree in Keithville. The woman who put it up reportedly was a bus driver in the Keithville area for decades and apparently, each horse represents a member of her family.

2. The TS Station train car on Youree Drive in Shreveport

3. The boat at Dupont's Fish Market just north of downtown Shreveport

4. The 'toilet bowl' on HWY 154 near Ringgold

5. The old 'sick transmission' ambulance has been seen in north Shreveport since 1969

6. The big chicken near the Shreveport Police Department

7. The 'Frog Level' in Rodessa

8. The big cowboy in Bienville

9. The haunted church bell tower in Taylor Town

10. The Shadow House in Dubberly

11. The Dizzy Dean's baseball bat on N. Market

12. The big dog near Shreveport Regional Airport

13. The big horse in Cooterville on Hwy 71 just south of Elm Grove

