Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette and south Louisiana Catholics are mourning the death of beloved priest Fr. Floyd Calais who died at his home Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the age of 97. Funeral arrangements have been set.

Fr. Calais was raised in Cecilia, Louisiana, and was ordained a priest on June 3, 1950. His service extended across parishes within the Diocese of Lafayette. he served in New Iberia, Melville, Richard, Abbeville, and at St. Genevieve and Holy Cross in Lafayette. He was also assigned for a time to Charity Hospital.

He retired from the active priesthood in 1994.

James Lucas wrote on the website eternalhonoring.com about Fr. Calais tremendous contributions to his faith and his Church:

Through the selfless devotion he provided to the church and the community, Fr. Calais left an indelible mark on the lives of a great number of people. He was a pillar of strength, compassion, and unshakeable faith. It is kindness and sacrifice that will be remembered as Fr. Calais’s legacy.

Jan Swift, who interviewed Fr. Calais for her podcast "Discover Lafayette," noted the highpoints of the discussion as:

Father Calais’ appreciation for the mentorship of Father Braquet, the importance of Charlene Richard as being a conduit to miracles for his flock, and to be honest, the words of Father Calais as an older man who understands the importance of love for his fellow man.

Holy Cross Catholic Church was Fr. Calais' last assignment as a pastor in the Diocese of Lafayette. They posted details about the arrangements on their Facebook page.

Arrangements are as follows:

Monday, December 11, 5 PM- 9 PM at St. John the Evangelist in downtown Lafayette-- Wake Service with a Word Service and Rosary at 6:30.

Tuesday, December 12, 11 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Broadmoor Subdivision-- Funeral Mass with Bishop Douglas Deshotel presiding. (Due to limited seating, the Mass will be available by livestream in the Calais Center next to the church.)

Fr. Calais will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Church cemetery in Cecilia.

May Fr. Calais’ soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Well done my good and faithful servant!

