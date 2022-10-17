Generations of Fans Stunned – Cookie Monster Reveals his Name

Fans of the television show Sesame Street got a bit of shock via social media the other day. Sesame Street's resident baked goods connoisseur, Cookie Monster revealed with the social media platform Twitter that he actually has a name. No, that name isn't Cookie Monster. But he did say it was okay for us to keep calling him Cookie Monster.

That got us thinking about all the people that we know in real life, whose real names we simply do not know. Those of us in the broadcast industry often use a made-up name because our real names are hard to pronounce, recall, or remember.

Then there is almost all of St Martin Parish which goes by a nickname. They even put nicknames in the phone book so people can keep everybody straight. It's been joked about that the only time people in St Martin Parish learn a friend's real name is when they die and they use it at the funeral home.

But enough about that, did you know Cookie Monster had a real first name? Before we reveal it, ever wonder who else on Sesame Street has a name you don't know about?

Well, Oscar is Oscar so that's pretty easy and he's still a grouch. There was an episode where Big Bird and Mr Snuffleupagus decided that the large avian being would go by the first name of Roy. But I don't think that caught on. By the way, Mr Snuffleupagus's first name is Aloysius.

Okay, we know Bert and Ernie and their first names. Elmo is Elmo and Grover, a creature of many personalities is Grover. Okay, Grover was once called Fuzzyface on the show and also Gleep but that didn't catch on. So, what about Cookie Monster and his first name?

Now if you're wondering if this "Sid" is a startling revelation, I guess it could be but it's not the first time that Cookie Monster has mentioned his name. You have to listen very carefully to this song but he does say his name is Sid in the Sesame Street song first Time Me Eat Cookie.

So, how many of us can say "I was today years old" when I found out that Cookie Monster's first name is Sid? Feel free to use that the next time you need a little-known trivia fact to make people believe you actually like kids. No really, they'll think you're a genius.