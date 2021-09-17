Get Your Art Fix at These Upcoming Acadiana Festivals

One of the worst things about the coronavirus pandemic was all the shutdowns and cancellations of our favorite events. And that included some really fun and amazing festivals around the state. In a normal year Louisiana has over 400 festivals each year, celebrating everything from crawfish to jazz to ducks. And like a lot of people, I love to support our local artists and artisans by purchasing their handmade goods at these festivals for Christmas presents. I have really, really missed that!

But there is good news for people who love arts and crafts festivals in Acadiana. After cancellations for the last two years, some of our favorites are back in 2021. Supporting our local vendors and artists is not only extremely important to the economy, but makes us feel like we just might be getting back to "normal", whatever that may be. Check out some of the upcoming festivals in Acadiana below. And yes, you'll be seeing me out there.

Sweet Dough Pie Festival, Grand Coteau, Saturday October 9. This festival is not just about the tasty treats that are famous around Acadiana. There are plenty of booths for that. But there are also dozens of local artisans and food vendors in the beautiful and serene setting of Grand Coteau. After being cancelled for the last two years, the new location for the festival will be held on the grounds of the Knights of Peter Claver Hall at 252 Church St. Come out for the fun from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM.

The Big Easel, Lafayette, Saturday, October 23. This premiere art event in Lafayette is so much fun. 70+ artists will fill the River Ranch Town Square from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM to display their handmade work representing a variety of mediums. Those include acrylic, pottery, porcelain, mixed media, oil, photography, metal, jewelry, wood, glass, encaustic, clay, watercolor, fiber, and more. All art is available for sale on the day of the event, and there are also a variety of food and beverage vendors to enjoy while you peruse the booths

Shadows on the Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, Saturday, October 2, New Iberia.

More than 50 vendors from around Louisiana will display and sell their original works of art from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. A huge variety of hand-crafted items will be available, as well as desserts, food, and beverage booths. But the best part about attending this event is that it's located on the beautiful grounds of the former sugar plantation on the banks of Bayou Teche. Shadows is listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, so its definitely worth the price of admission. $5.00 per person (12 and older), $3.00 for children (ages 6-11), and free for children under 6.