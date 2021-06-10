If you use Girard Park Circle to get to your home, business, UL-Lafayette or just as a cut-through to get to another part of town, you can now rejoice. Girard Park Circle is finally open.

There was construction in the area. Once it was close to completion there was a problem with the roadway being sunken in. The problem took some time to address, but it's now finally open.

According to officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government, the cross-drain pipe between Girard Park and John Coulee A failed. Everything has now been fixed.