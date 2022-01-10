Girl Scout Cookie Season is Here – What You Need To Know, Plus a New Flavor

It's that time of year again - Girl Scout cookie season is here!

In recent years, the organization has made many different changes and additions to their company. Let's break down what you need to know to get your cookie fix this season as well as the new flavor headed to your pantry and mouth.

This year, Girl Scout cookies will be sold in two parts. Part one started on January 7th and will continue through February 10th. During this time, the Scouts will be taking orders for your favorite cookies to add to your stash. You can order the old fashioned way, which is ordering on the paper cards.

You can also order through the webiste. If you want to help a specific scout, like your granddaughter, niece or next door neighbor, each girl will have a website tied specifically to them and their troop. Cookies ordered during this time will be delivered around early to mid-February.

Part two of the cookie selling phase will be from February 10th until March 6th. This is the time when the girls will be set up in front of grocery stores or in their designated booth locations. That's my method of purchase because you get your cookies in hand, right then and there. No waiting, plus you can start eating them in the car on the way home.

Although ordering online may appeal to me and countless others much more this year, specific types and flavors of cookies are only available to specific regions of the country. This is why I have gone years without any sort of lemon Girl Scout cookie. I can never find them anywhere around here and now I know why.

Girl Scouts also unveiling a BRAND NEW cookie this year.

What is the new Girl Scout Cookie?

This is the "Adventurful". It's a brownie inspired cookie with a caramel creme filling. I'm sure it will soon be a fan favorite, alongside the Samoas, Do-Si-Dos and Tagalongs.

My personal favorite cookie is the Toast-Yay. It's every 90's kids dream. It's a bigger version of my favorite cereal, French Toast Crunch. I ordered a giant cardboard box of them last year. I have no shame.

Keep an eye out for those booths popping up in February! The Girl Scouts are a wonderful organization that helps young girls exceed in uniform and out. They encourage education and STEM learning for girls, because that field is so important for our future and theirs.

I leave you with this Tweet, which I also say and post every time around January...

