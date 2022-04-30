Golden Nugget Lake Charles Is Bringing Back The Cadillac Mexican Restaurant

Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, get ready as the Golden nugget In Lake Charles has announced that they are bringing back their popular Mexican restaurant.

That's right, the Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar is coming back to the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles. It will be located in its original location inside the casino resort.

The popular eatery has been closed for a couple of years now. We don't know if it closed due to the pandemic, the hurricanes, or staffing problems but we are over the moon that it is coming back.

The food at the Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar is phenomenal! If you like authentic Mexican food, good drinks, and a great atmosphere, then you definitely will love Cadillac. What do they serve? According to the Golden Nugget Website,

It’s always a party at Cadillac. Share tapas at the table or try one of our signature dishes: fajitas, tacos al carbon, the Cadillac Mexicana burger, and of course, enchiladas! Hand-crafted cocktail selections go beyond traditional: think barrel-aged margaritas and more than 70 boutique expressions of Mezcal, blanco, añejo, reposado and distintivo tequilas.

We also looked to see when it will open and on the website, they said that the Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar will be opening soon but they didn't give an exact date yet.

So get ready as one of Lake Charles's most popular eateries is coming back soon.