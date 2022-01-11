Bizarre ‘Good Morning America’ Interview with Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Raises Eyebrows

The Georgia Bulldogs had plenty of reason to celebrate after their first National Championship victory in 41 years. After dethroning Alabama, MVP Stetson Bennett made an appearance on 'Good Morning America' and that interview has left many wondering about the Georgia quarterback's state of mind while on national television.

Once it seemed almost-certain that the Georgia Bulldogs would win, Stetson Bennett's story was the focal point of ESPN's broadcast of the National Championship game.

Bennett went to Georgia to play football, left the school, returned, and battled his way up the depth chart. That placed the home state-kid in position to be the team's starting quarterback in a National Championship game where he would face the legendary Nick Saban and a Heisman Trophy winner in Bama QB Bryce Young.

Although the QB matchup on paper seemed to favor Alabama, Georgia went into the game as betting favorites. Thanks to their stellar defense and offensive leadership from Bennett, the Bulldogs were able to secure a 33-18 victory.

Following the victory, Bennett was clearly emotional. See the postgame interview via YouTube below.

The QB was at a loss for words as he soaked in the pageantry that comes with winning a championship.

Wrapped up in the emotions of a storied career and a massive victory on college football's biggest stage, Bennett certainly earned himself some time to celebrate after being named the MVP of the National Championship.

But the media circus that permeates through college football never stops and as the winning team's Quarterback and MVP, Bennett would need to be ready to make an appearance on 'Good Morning America' following whatever post-game celebrating went down.

Check out the interview for yourself via @GMA on Twitter here.

The first question host Michael Strahan asked of Bennett was, "Have you had a chance to get any sleep?" as everyone started to giggle. Bennett responded, "Oh you know, a few hours. Not many... oh you know not many".

The answer "not many" seemed about as accurate as possible as Bennett did appear to be a bit zoned out as the nationally televised interview began. The interview itself is getting quite an array of reactions online.

Some folks pointed out Bennett's state of being on social media.

One Twitter user called the interview, "just awful". There were many folks online who had an opinion on Bennett's GMA appearance. See what they had to say below.

Now, who is to say what Stetson Bennett did last night? Definitely not me or anyone else who wasn't around for the celebration.

Going off of context clues alone, I think it is safe to say that Bennett certainly stayed out late doing whatever a college kid who just won a national championship would do. With the idea that Bennett was representing an entire university in this interview, I could understand why some would say they maybe should have passed on such an early appearance on national television.

But, for anyone who says Bennett is an "imbecile" on social media because he went do an interview the morning after a National Championship victory - you can go kick rocks.

This kid just accomplished a feat that very few will even come close to sniffing. He deserves to celebrate in whichever way he chooses. If that leaves him a little loopy in an early morning interview, then so be it. Bennett probably would have chosen to be either sleeping or back with his team if given the option to skip the interview.

Bennett got to see his lifelong dream become reality and was celebrating it as he wished. For anyone who has any personal shots to send out at the MVP for his state of being during this TV appearance, I say that you are a loser who probably hasn't ever accomplished anything significant.

Check out more on Stetson Bennett living out his childhood dream via @SECNetwork on Twitter here.