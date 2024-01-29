New Iberia, LA (KPEL News) - A New Iberia, Louisiana, armed robbery suspect is in jail charged with a slew of crimes after he not only stole money from a local business, but also beat a Good Samaritan during the theft.

New Iberia Police responded to a call on Sunday, January 28, at 3:30 PM about an armed robbery in the 600 block of West St. Peter Street. Shots had been fired.

When they arrived, the suspect had fled the area, but officers found a person near the scene who had head and face injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a man wearing a mask entered the store armed with a gun. He approached the counter and demanded money.

A customer intervened, and the two began struggling over the firearm which discharged. After the gun went off, the suspect began to strike the customer with it several times.

He then grabbed the cash register containing an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

Detectives and responding officers reviewed video footage and, along with evidence collected at the scene, were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Donovan Levy.

Levy was taken into custody without incident on Monday, January 29, 2024 and charged with:

Armed Robbery

Aggravated Battery

Attempted First Degree Murder

He was also charged with simple burglary in connection with a separate investigation.

Levy was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

