If you are looking for a home in a great location but don't want to hassle with interest rates/banks/mortgages, etc, this home in Lafayette might be what you are searching for.

Zillow has a property listed just off Kaliste Saloom that has been recently remodeled and put on the market as a rent-to-own property.

The address is 513 Chavaniac, which is near the E. Broussard end of Kaliste Saloom Road.

Listed as a single-family, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home with over 3000 square feet of living space, located right along the Vermilion River.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

When I read "remodeled" and saw that it was near the Vermilion River, I thought the worst - that it had been flooded. I was wrong.

NOT in a flood zone, and NEVER FLOODED. - 513 Rue Chavaniac via Zillow

It's obvious that the home is newly renovated with beautiful wood floors throughout the most of the house - and lots of open space.

From the kitchen, you can see into the living room with its high ceilings and beautiful mantle/hearth.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

There's plenty of room in this home to make it yours - the right furniture and decor will really bring out the beauty of this home.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

The photos show some appliances, including a stove, microwave, and refrigerator, though those are not included in the listing. The only appliances listed are the washer, dryer, and the dishwasher.

The kitchen looks spacious (due to the open floor plan) and will easily accomodate an island for additional work/storage space.

The dining room can easily fit seating for a family of 6-8.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

The utility room looks to be just off of the carport, perfect for use as a mud room.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

The main bedroom features the same hardwood floor as the rest of the home with lots of built-in storage space.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

The other bedrooms appear to be typical, perfect for the kids.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

As the photos are not labeled in the listing, I am not certain if this next picture is a bedroom or a living room. The wall unit has space for a television with bookshelves on either side. It seems to be too large to be used as a study, and the cabinet space isn't what I would consider practical for a bedroom, though there appears to be a closet next to the wall unit.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

The bathrooms appear to be all new as well, and the main bathroom has his/hers vanities and beautiful tile around the soaking tub/shower.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

The location of the home gives it much of its value, as it is on the Vermilion River. Imagine the fun the kids can have in this back yard.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

My favorite feature of this home is the den/patio. I have not toured this home, but it appears that the patio is screened-in, and there's a great view of the back yard and the river from what seems to be a den/grand room.

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

Just look at those ceilings!

The listing is priced at $575,000 and, though it has been remodeled beautifully, this home is all about location, location, location.

Check out all of the photos on Zillow by clicking here.

MORE PHOTOS

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...

513-rue-chavaniac via Zillow loading...