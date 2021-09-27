It doesn't get any better than this.

Watch as a groom in Detroit asks his wife's kids if he can adopt them while they stand there to witness the marriage of their mother.

In a very emotional speech, you can hear this man say that he wants to be their dad because they have taught him so much about life.

While he was reading his prepared speech to the girls, you can see that everyone at the wedding was a bit emotional as the groom asks the girls if he can adopt them.

YouTube via T&T Creative Media

The young girls, like just about everyone else in attendance, could not hold back their excitement and emotions as their soon-to-be father asked them to become their legal father.

Not only was this a huge day for the kid's mother, but this is certainly a day that these kids will never forget.

While their mother took her partner's hand in marriage, these kids took the hands of this man to be their father. What a day for this amazing family.

We wish all of them nothing but the best.