Gruesome Remains Found in Lafayette Parish

A suspicious circumstances call Thursday morning turned out to be a gruesome discovery as Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say they have found suspected burnt human remains.

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the caller told them they found the remains in a burn pile on a property in the 300 block of Burbank Road.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office and the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office are still trying to figure out the cause of death and an identification for the remains.

The Sheriff's Office say there is no further information available at this time. We will bring you that information as it becomes available.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)