Guilty Verdict for Jeffrey Epstein’s Right-Hand

A guilty verdict was reached today for the woman who many consider being Jeffrey Epstein's right hand.

According to reports, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping secure young girls who were subsequently abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

KATC TV3 and the AP report that the trial has been going on for the better part of a month and that the jury has been deliberating since last week.

Maxwell's lawyers maintain that she is being used as a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes, since he can't be tried.

Vanity Fair quotes US Attorney Damian Williams:

“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable—facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein.” - Vanity Fair

Jurors found Maxwell guilty on 5 of the 6 counts against her and, with maximum sentencing, could face 65 years in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell is 60 years old.

There is still much mystery surrounding the goings-on when it comes to the many celebrities, politicians, and socialites who traveled with Epstein and Maxwell on private jets to private destinations to be entertained. Mysteries that we may never unravel.

