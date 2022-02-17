A federal jury in Lafayette has returned a guilty verdict against a Houston man on sex trafficking charges. Twenty-six-year-old Kevondric Fezia was indicted in April on charges of sex trafficking and one count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in prostitution and has now been found guilty.

When Fezia was indicted back in April, along with him, 23-year-old Calista Jenee Winfrey was also indicted. She was indicted on a sex trafficking charge, but she entered a guilty plea before the trial.

The details of the testimony, in this case, are like some horrible movie you'd see at a theatre. Basically, Fezia and Winfrey knew the victim in this case, a young Lake Charles girl who was only 14-years-old. They continually tried to get her to work as a prostitute.

Fezia had already been working to get young females to become prostitutes, and he started talking to the 14-year-old. She finally agreed to run away with him. He picked her up and drove her to Texas. Eventually, this child's grandmother was able to figure out the girl had left via social media, but the story doesn't end there.

Fezia and Winfrey drove the victim to Beaumont, Texas to a hotel. Once there, Fezia introduced the Lake Charles teenager to one of his 16-year-old prostitutes. The nightmare continued to unfold from there.

Winfrey engaged in several acts of prostitution with the minor victim there and still worked to try to convince the victim to work as a prostitute. Fezia took pictures of both minor girls and ht other prostitutes that were there that worked for him. He posted them to Instagram so that potential clients could see them.

Law enforcement officials went to Fezia's apartment in Houston where they found him, and several prostitutes along with the Lake Charles victim. Fezia tried to hide the girl in a closet, but she was found by police. Police also found the 16-year-old.

Fezia and Winfrey are both facing time and a fine. Each of them can face up to life in prison if they get the maximum. They could also be subject to supervised release, and face a fine of up to $250,000.

