Gun Shots Ring Out in Lafayette Neighborhood, 1 Man Injured
A 21-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after he was shot in the 100 block of S. Beadle Road.
Lafayette Police say officers found him in the area shortly after 5:00 p.m. and had him transported to the hospital. Fortunately, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Investigators are still trying to figure out who shot the victim. Call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS if you have any information.
