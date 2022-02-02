Gun Shots Ring Out in Lafayette Neighborhood, 1 Man Injured

A 21-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after he was shot in the 100 block of S. Beadle Road.

100 block of S Beadle Road, google street view

Lafayette Police say officers found him in the area shortly after 5:00 p.m. and had him transported to the hospital. Fortunately, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Lafayette Police Cruiser

Investigators are still trying to figure out who shot the victim. Call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS if you have any information.

