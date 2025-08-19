TERREBONNE PARISH —The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Sunday evening after she threatened the staff of a local animal shelter with a weapon.

Sheriff Tim Soignet reported that 27-year-old Taylor Sinclair Gibson became angry and violent after she was informed of her pet's medical issue. Shelter staff told police that she forced the clipboard out of an employee's hand. Staff then told her she needed to leave the facility.

On her way out of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, Gibson allegedly flashed a firearm that was tucked into her waistband.

When deputies arrived, they quickly located Gibson, who was still in the shelter's parking lot.

Gibson admitted to forcefully taking the clipboard and entering the shelter with a concealed firearm; however, she denies claims of threatening staff with the weapon.

Deputies confirmed that, like most animal shelters, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is a Firearm Free Zone, which automatically makes the presence of a weapon on shelter grounds a criminal offense.

Gibson was arrested on a Violation of a firearm-free zone and Negligent Carrying of a concealed weapon charge. She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

