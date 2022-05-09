Does it seem like the world is seriously headed to hell in a handbasket? Well, it might be, but revisiting this 1985 hit from Hank Williams Jr., you'll see that it's nothing new, so let's all take a deep breath and show each other a little grace.

Mark Hirsch, Getty Images Mark Hirsch, Getty Images loading...

Hank Williams Jr. 'I'm For Love'

On April 29, 1985, Hank Williams Jr released "Five-O", mind-blowingly his 38th studio album.

Williams released three songs to radio from this album, ,

Two of those three songs reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

"'I'm for Love' is a song written and recorded by American country music artist Hank Williams Jr. It was released in May 1985 as the first single from the album Five-O. The song was Williams Jr.'s seventh number one on the country chart. The single went to number one for one week and spent a total of fifteen weeks on the country chart."

Why are we talking about a 37-year-old song?

Because, listening to "I'm for Love" eerily sounds, at least lyrically, like it was written in 2022.

We've all been through some serious stuff the past few years, including right now. The pandemic, the siege on the U.S. Capitol, social justice, cancel culture, the nastiness that runs amok on social media, the Russian/Ukrainian war, the current Roe vs Wade controversy...on and on and on.

It can certainly seem like the world is spinning out of control, right?

Well, take a listen to Hank William Jr.'s "I'm for Love" and you'll quickly realize that what we're dealing with is nothing new.

And, strangely, there's something a little comforting with that.

Mothers against drunk drivers, the Pope is against the pill



The unions against the workers working against their will



The Presidents against the Congress, the Senate is against the House



People are against politicians and I'm against cats in the house

Although Hank highlights the negative things that were tearing our country apart in the early 80s, it's the lyrics in the song's chorus that we should all let sink in.



But I'm for love and I'm for happiness



And I'm for if you don't like it, cant you just let it pass



And I'm for turning off the music, turning down the lights



Cause I'm for nothing else but me and you tonight

"If you don't like it, can't you just let it pass".

That's something we should all do a much better job of, don't you think?