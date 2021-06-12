Heatstroke Signs You Can’t Ignore in Your Dog
My dog doesn't care what the temperature is outside, she's stoked to go outside and wants to run to her pee spot like there's a competition. Her energy is second to none, but her love of the outside world concerns me because of the heat. Whenever we get back to the apartment we both layout on the kitchen floor. I kept cursing the rain, however, the rain never worried me about my dog's health, the only worry I had was that my dog would pee inside.
Heat exhaustion in dogs can lead to some serious and potentially fatal conditions.
How can you tell if your dog is suffering from a heat stroke? An early sign can be as simple as your dog not turning to look at you when you call them over. What should you do? Immediately move your dog to a cooler area, either indoors where there is air conditioning, my dog and I hung out on the kitchen floor, or you can take your dog under the shade under a fan.
The Humane Society of the United States lists off potential heatstroke signs like:
- glazed eyes
- weakness
- diarrhea
- vomiting
- excessive drooling
- a rapid heart rate
- dizziness or lack of coordination
- fever
- lethargy
- loss of consciousness
Remember to limit your dog's exercise and always check the asphalt, burnt paws are a serious issue that a lot of owners overlook.