Here Are All of The LSU Tigers Drafted in The 2022 NFL Draft

The LSU Fighting Tigers are known for being one of the top schools to send kids to the NFL Draft. This year was no different. Here is a list of all the LSU players drafted in this year's NFL Draft.

Pick #3 Houston Texans: Derek Stingley

No matter how you feel about Stingley's choice to sit out the previous year at LSU, you can not deny his talent. Derek Stingley was easily the top cornerback in the draft. With the amount of talented wide receivers that were drafted this year someone needs to cover them and the Texans got the perfect player for the job.

Pick #59 Minnesota Vikings: Ed Ingram

The Minnesota Vikings have dynamic and explosive wide receivers; however, Kirk Cousins didn't have enough time last season to get them the ball. Well, Ed Ingram should help with that. Ingram was a four-year starter that should help impact this offense instantly and give Cousins more time in the pocket.

Pick #81 New York Giants: Cordale Flott

The Giants had a pretty solid draft, and getting Cordale Flott in the 3rd round was a good get for them. Flott who got sprung into the spotlight due to Derek Stingley's injury took advantage of his minutes. Flott brings the Giants someone who will not quit and can play both inside and outside.

Pick #93 San Francisco 49ers: Ty Davis-Price

The 49ers are known for stacking weapons both in the passing and running game. With Eli Mitchell as the starting back and Mostert in Miami, the 49ers arent sure who will be their backup. So they went out and drafted Davis-Price someone who can come in and give solid backup minutes immediately.

Pick #124 Cleveland Browns: Cade York

The Cleveland Browns with pick 124 went out and got a kicker, a position they desperately needed to get right. Well, they got a sure-fire kicker in Cade York. York is someone who rarely misses and was the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.

Pick #126 Las Vegas Raiders: Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell was 2 picks after York. The Raiders are hoping to get some value out of the graduate senior. Farrell started all 12 games this past season for the Tigers.

Pick #176 Dallas Cowboys: Damone Clark

Clark was the SEC's top tackler in 2021. He suffered a spinal surgery that will hold him out of his rookie season. Many around the NFL believed he would go undrafted; however, the Cowboys decided to give Clark a shot.

Pick #205 Houston Texans: Austin Deculus

The Texans decided to go back to the well of the LSU Tigers. Deculus is a great pick for the Texans this late in the draft. He has a high upside for an offensive lineman at pick 205. He will be an immediate plug-and-play player.

Pick #210 New England Patriots: Chasen Hines

The Patriots look to solidify their offensive line with this pick. Hines is the second interior offensive lineman that the Patriots drafted. Coach Belichick is making sure Mac Jones has all the protection he needs.

Pick #248 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andre Anthony

Anthony was the final LSU player drafted. Anthony will have an uphill battle when trying to make the roster. However, Anthony was a veteran leader for the Tigers so he is someone who will be committed to the grind of trying to make the roster.

Even in a down year, the LSU Tigers continue to send former players to the NFL Draft. Unlike the Texas Longhorns, for LSU it doesn't matter if it's a down year they will send players to the draft. Now it is up to Coach Brian Kelly to live up to the reputation of the LSU Tigers.