Here’s Where to Get a FREE COVID Test in Your Parish

The omicron variant is continuing its spread across Louisiana. By most accounts, it's a weaker variant than what we have dealt with over the past couple of years but it is more highly transmissable as the daily case counts are still above 10,000.

If you are feeling symptoms of COVID-19, it's important for you to get tested. Whether the virus is heavily affecting you or hardly affecting you, it's important to know if you have the virus so you can take precautions and slow the spread of it to others who may struggle with it more than you.

There are different options for you to get tested. You can go to a local walk-in clinic and speak with a doctor who can address your COVID-19 testing results. You can also go to your local doctor (primary care physician). But, some PCPs will not even see you unitl you test negative for COVID-19.

But did you know about this option? The Louisiana Department of Health is offering FREE Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing in many Acadiana parishes.

Last week, when I had COVID, this Lafayette Parish site turned out to be very beneficial to me and my family

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

220 West Willow Street Bldg A Lafayette, LA

The site - located off Willow Street near its intersection with the Evangeline Thruway - is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday for the month of February.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as you head to the site:

There is NO COST for the COVID Testing

Wear a mask.

No medical evaluation available, testing only.

Email address required for obtaining results.

Eligibility for testing:

Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation

available)

available) Close Contact to known COVID-19 case

Required for Travel

Now, unlike the picture above, the soldiers working the Lafayette Parish site allow you to swab yourself.

Below are other sites listed by the Louisiana Department of Health that are offering the FREE COVID-19 tests

Acadia Parish Health Unit

1029 Capitol Ave Crowley, LA.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Ville Platte Civic Center

704 N. Soileau Street, Ville Platte LA

Mondays & Fridays (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Iberia Parish Health Unit

715 Weldon Street New Iberia LA

Monday, Wednesday, Friday (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

St. Martin Parish Health Unit (No Picture Available)

303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA

Tuesday and Thursday (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

