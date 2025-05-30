6 Highest Paying Jobs in Texas Without a College Degree

(KPEL-FM) - In the great State of Texas, there are quite a few options for gainful employment if you don't have a college degree.

For some people, earning a college degree just isn't something that's right for them, and in some cases not an option.

Whatever the case may be, the good news is that in Texas, you can make a great living without going to college.

Let's take a look at "6 Highest Paying Jobs in Texas Without a Degree"

Best Paying Jobs In Texas Without A College Degree

One of the many great things about Texas is, when it comes to the job market, you have options, and a lot of them.

Texas has a variety of high-paying job opportunities in wide a range of industries. Many of these opportunities don't require a college degree or a traditional educational background, making them beneficial options for individuals who've obtained a high school diploma or GED.

Whether you're about to enter the job market or just curious about you're options Without a college degree or even a traditional educational background, let's take a look at 7 of the best paying jobs you can land in Texas.

While some of these jobs may not require a college degree, some of them do require you to get certain licenses and certifications.

1. Real Estate Agent - Average Salary = $96,972 per year

To become a real estate agent, you'll have to pass a real estate licensing exam to earn to earn your license, but once you do you'll be on your way to a great career.

2. Construction Superintendents - Average Salary = $90,463 per year

A construction superintendent oversees on-site operations, manages subcontractors, ensures work is on schedule and up to code, and handles safety, materials, and inspections.

You can be on your way to becoming a construction superintendent with simply a high school diploma or GED.

From there, you'll need to get construction experience. Most construction superintendents start after 5 to 10 years of experience.

A bachelor's degree in construction management, civil engineering, or building science is helpful in securing this job, not required.

It's also recommended you earn certifications such as Certified Construction Manager, OSHA 30-Hour Construction Safety Certification, and/or Construction Superintendent Certification.

3. Transport Manager - Average Salary = $70,323 per year

So, what is a Transport Manager?

"Transport or transportation managers direct and oversee transportation-related operations within an organization to ensure the timely transport of goods and materials.

They inspect transport vehicles, schedule maintenance as needed, engage in record-keeping and manage all personnel involved in the transportation process."

You'll need a high school diploma or GED as well as 3 to 5 years of work experience as a delivery driver or truck driver, dispatcher, fleet maintenance technician, or warehouse or dock supervisor typically.

4. Electronics Technician - Average Salary = $68,305 per year

To become an Electronics Technician, you typically need a combination of technical education, hands-on training, and sometimes certification depending on the industry you want to work.

Electronic Technicians assemble, test, repair, and maintain electronic equipment and systems.

You'll need a high school diploma or GED and a 2-year associate degree from an Electronics Technology or Electrical Engineering Technology.

5. Sales Representative - Average Salary = $69,403 per year

This is a great option because in sales positions like this, your earning potential can be far above what's listed as the average salary.

Sales reps sell various products or services to customers, businesses or consumers, manage relationships, answer client's questions, negotiate deals, and hit sales targets.

If you have great communication and persuasive skills, becoming a sale rep could be a great option.

To land a great sales rep job, you'll need successful experience to land a great position.

You'll need a high school diploma or GED to get started, but a successful track record and the ability to sell yourself can land you a great job over someone with a degree and little experience.

6. Delivery Driver - Average Salary = $54,198 per year

"Delivery drivers transport and deliver goods from one location to another.

They review orders to ensure they're accurate, collect payments for items from customers if necessary and resolve delivery issues."

For this job you'll obviously need a valid driver's license, a clean driving record, a reliable vehicle, proof of auto insurance, be 18+ although some companies require driver's to be 21+, and you'll need to pass a background check.

If none of these jobs look good to you, don't worry.

Indeed.com has a full list of the 15 highest paying jobs in Texas without a college degree.