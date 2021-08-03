Historic Cornstalk Fence Hotel in NOLA Gets Makeover

You've walked by it a hundred times, the historic Cornstalk Hotel located at 915 Royal Street, New Orleans. The current owner, singer Paul McCartney's manager, has revived one of New Orleans's most historic houses.

Scott Rodger, manager to ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli is one of the music industry's most celebrated managers, but in New Orleans, he's known for owning the Cornstalk Hotel with its famous cornstalk fence out front.

The Cornstalk Hotel was built in 1816 for Francois Xavier-Martin, the first Attorney General of Louisiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Located in the Garden District of the French Quarter, the Cornstalk Hotel has seen its share of celebrities.

Elvis stayed at the Cornstalk Hotel while filming "King Creole". The Cornstalk was the inspiration for Harriet Beecher Stowe's "Uncle Tom's Cabin". Liz Taylor, Paul Newman, and the Clintons are just a few of many famous people to stay at the Cornstalk.

If you take one of the many ghost tours offered in the French Quarter, a stop in front of the Cornstalk may be on the itinerary. The hotel has had its share of paranormal activities over the years.

The Cornstalk Hotel has recently gone through a complete renovation.

Rodgers respects the period restoration work done by previous owners and mentions them often when discussing the house. The interior design, though, was simply not his style. In its latest incarnation, the house has become an homage to the talents of local artists and artisans, not the period in which it was built. -NOLA.com

The Cornstalk Hotel is truly a one-of-a-kind experience when visiting New Orleans. Call (504) 523-1515 for renovations or visit TheCornstalkHotel.com. You may email the front desk directly cnofrontdesk@hriproperties.com.